Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Inaccurate equipment contributed to risk of collision between 2 planes at Toronto airport: report

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 14, 2022 4:30 pm
An Air Canada plane stands on the tarmac at Toronto Pearson airport in Toronto, Ontario on Tuesday March 29, 2022. View image in full screen
An Air Canada plane stands on the tarmac at Toronto Pearson airport in Toronto, Ontario on Tuesday March 29, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

A Transportation Safety Board investigation has identified inaccurate transponder information as a factor in an incident where two planes were at risk of colliding on a runway at Canada’s busiest airport.

The TSB says an Air Canada Embraer 190 jet had just begun its takeoff at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport on March 7th, 2020 when it hit a bird and made a radio call to say it was aborting its takeoff.

Read more: Lifting of vaccine mandates ‘a step in the right direction’: Toronto Pearson operator

But the investigation found the call was not heard by air traffic control or the crew of an Air Canada Boeing 777 lined up behind it and the second jet was accelerating when it noticed the other plane was still on the runway.

Trending Stories

The investigation found that while complaint with current standards, the Embraer 190’s transponder transmitted that the aircraft was in the air after it accelerated past 50 knots.

Story continues below advertisement

It says in the wake of the incident, NAV CANADA published an urgent bulletin reminding all Toronto Tower personnel that alerts may not be generated when certain aircraft are departing, and reminded controllers to monitor such situations closely.

Click to play video: 'Unvaccinated Canadians will be able to board planes, trains after feds pause COVID-19 vaccine mandate' Unvaccinated Canadians will be able to board planes, trains after feds pause COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Unvaccinated Canadians will be able to board planes, trains after feds pause COVID-19 vaccine mandate
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Toronto tagAir Canada tagTransportation Safety Board tagTSB tagPearson Airport tagToronto Pearson International Airport tagToronto Pearson Airport tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers