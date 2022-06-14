Expected lifting of vaccine mandates ‘a step in the right direction’: Toronto Pearson operator

Send this page to someone via email

The operator of Toronto Pearson Airport says the expected lifting of COVID-19 vaccine mandates by the federal government is “a step in the right direction.”

Two federal sources have told Global News the Canadian government will announce Tuesday that people no longer need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to board a domestic and outbound international plane or train.

Reuters is also reporting that the government will lift vaccine mandates as a requirement for working in the public service, citing a government source.

“The removal of vaccination requirements for domestic and outbound travel is a step in the right direction,” a statement from the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA), the operator of Pearson Airport, said.

Story continues below advertisement

GTAA said the lifting of the vaccine mandates will also help with staffing shortages, which the authority has said is one of the main reasons behind long delays often being faced by passengers recently.

“While vaccination rates have been high throughout the Toronto Pearson worker community during the pandemic, there are hundreds of workers across the Pearson ecosystem who are sitting on the sidelines due to this policy, and in a situation where we could use every trained and able body to support our recovery, this represents a very positive development,” the statement said.

“Of course, there is more that can and should be done to address the delays that airports are facing, including moving all health checks outside the airport.”

Steve MacKinnon, the chief government whip, told reporters on Tuesday morning that the travel vaccine mandates will be “suspended” rather than permanently removed, given the uncertain nature of COVID-19 and what future variants could emerge.

— With files from Amanda Connolly and Ryan Kessler