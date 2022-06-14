Man, 49, charged in connection with child luring investigation in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 49-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an online child luring investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on June 9, officers executed a search warrant in the Dawes Road and Halsey Avenue area.

Police said a man allegedly posed as a 21-year-old man on a dating website and invited a 15-year-old boy to his home.

Officers alleged he then sexually assaulted the teen.

According to police, 49-year-old Abdel-Aziz Mahran from Toronto has been arrested.

He has been charged with luring a child under 16-years-old, two counts of possessing child pornography, accessing child pornography, making child pornography available, sexual assault and sexual interference.

Police said he appeared in court on June 9.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing, and police are concerned there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.