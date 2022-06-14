Calgary man in life-threatening condition after shooting in Forest Lawn

Send this page to someone via email

A man was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition after a shooting in Forest Lawn on Tuesday morning.

Police say officers were called for reports of a shooting at the 2200 block of 45 Street S.E. at around 8:10 a.m.

Read more: Calgary police investigate shooting in Kensington neighbourhood

A Calgary Police Service spokesperson told Global News a man was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition and another was taken into custody shortly afterward at the area of 17 Avenue and 50 Street S.E.

Police are investigating the incident and are working to determine if the man taken into custody was involved in the shooting.

More to come…

Advertisement