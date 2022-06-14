Menu

Crime

Calgary man in life-threatening condition after shooting in Forest Lawn

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted June 14, 2022 12:19 pm
Police are at the scene of a shooting that sent one man in life-threatening condition to the hospital on June 14. View image in full screen
Police are at the scene of a shooting that sent one man in life-threatening condition to the hospital on June 14. Global News

A man was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition after a shooting in Forest Lawn on Tuesday morning.

Police say officers were called for reports of a shooting at the 2200 block of 45 Street S.E. at around 8:10 a.m.

Read more: Calgary police investigate shooting in Kensington neighbourhood

A Calgary Police Service spokesperson told Global News a man was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition and another was taken into custody shortly afterward at the area of 17 Avenue and 50 Street S.E.

Trending Stories

Police are investigating the incident and are working to determine if the man taken into custody was involved in the shooting.

More to come…

