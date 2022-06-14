OPP investigate technician death in Tillsonburg, Ont. 

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are investigating a death that occurred in Tillsonburg, Ont., on Monday.

On June 13 at approximately 11:10 a.m., OPP received a report of a non-traffic accident on Delavan Crescent in Tillsonburg.

Police determined that a technician working on-site was injured due to a fall.

A 54-year-old man was transported to an out-of-town trauma hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld at this time, according to police.

The road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

