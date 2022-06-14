Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

OPP investigate technician death in Tillsonburg, Ont. 

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted June 14, 2022 12:03 pm
On June 13, 2022, at approximately 11:10 a.m., OPP received a report of a non-traffic accident on Delavan Crescent in Tillsonburg, Ont. View image in full screen
On June 13, 2022, at approximately 11:10 a.m., OPP received a report of a non-traffic accident on Delavan Crescent in Tillsonburg, Ont. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press/File

OPP are investigating a death that occurred in Tillsonburg, Ont., on Monday.

On June 13 at approximately 11:10 a.m., OPP received a report of a non-traffic accident on Delavan Crescent in Tillsonburg.

Read more: Arrest warrant issued in weekend gunfire at Commissioners Road East business, London police say

Police determined that a technician working on-site was injured due to a fall.

Trending Stories

A 54-year-old man was transported to an out-of-town trauma hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld at this time, according to police.

The road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagInvestigation tagDeath tagTillsonburg tagTechnician tagTillsonburg Ontario tagDelavan Crescent tagnon-traffic accident tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers