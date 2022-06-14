Bear sighting prompts shelter in place at school in Durham Region

A bear sighting has prompted a shelter in place at a school in northern Durham Region.
In a tweet posted shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Durham District School Board (DDSB) said Beaverton Public School went into a shelter in place protocol “as a precaution due to a bear sighting in the area.”
The DDSB said authorities are aware of the incident.
Doors at the elementary school will be locked until the shelter in place is lifted, the tweet said.
The school is located on King Street in Beaverton, Ont.
