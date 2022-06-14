Menu

Canada

Bear sighting prompts shelter in place at school in Durham Region

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 14, 2022 11:59 am
Beaverton Public School. View image in full screen
Beaverton Public School. Google Street View

A bear sighting has prompted a shelter in place at a school in northern Durham Region.

In a tweet posted shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Durham District School Board (DDSB) said Beaverton Public School went into a shelter in place protocol “as a precaution due to a bear sighting in the area.”

Read more: Bear dodges pedestrians, cars in a dash through Kelowna, B.C.

The DDSB said authorities are aware of the incident.

Doors at the elementary school will be locked until the shelter in place is lifted, the tweet said.

The school is located on King Street in Beaverton, Ont.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
