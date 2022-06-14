Menu

Crime

Peterborough police make gunpoint arrest after man reported carrying gun in bag

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 14, 2022 11:58 am
Peterborough police made a gunpoint arrest on June 13 after a man refused to comply with officers' demands. View image in full screen
Peterborough police made a gunpoint arrest on June 13 after a man refused to comply with officers' demands. Peterborough Police Service

Peterborough police say officers made a gunpoint arrest on Monday evening following a report a man was carrying a gun.

Around 7 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers first responded to the area of George Street North and Dalhousie Street after a patron at a business reported being approached by a man who “appeared” to have a gun in his bag.

The suspect and three others were soon located, however, police say the suspect refused to comply with demands to drop the bag and show his hands.

Police say officers conducted a gunpoint arrest and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

During a search of the suspect and bag, officers located a replica gun along with two grams of cocaine and a gram of fentanyl.

A 42-year-old Peterborough man was charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on June 28.

