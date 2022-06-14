Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspects sought after shipping container loaded with $225K worth of materials stolen in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 14, 2022 11:24 am
Police are seeking to identify suspects after a shipping container was stolen in Toronto.
Police are seeking to identify suspects after a shipping container was stolen in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying suspects wanted after a shipping container was stolen in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Nov. 29 at 3:35 a.m., a stolen tractor tuck and a Jeep Cherokee were allegedly used to remove a shipping container from a commercial yard in the Rexdale area.

Read more: Police seek to identify 3 suspects after pharmacy robbery in Vaughan, Ont.

Police are seeking to identify suspects after a shipping container was stolen in Toronto. View image in full screen
Police are seeking to identify suspects after a shipping container was stolen in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

Officers said the container was loaded with a quantity of materials worth approximately $225,000.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police are appealing to the public for help identifying the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto tagTheft tagToronto crime tagTPS tagrexdale tagshipping container tagshipping container stolen tagStolen Shipping Container tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers