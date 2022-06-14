Suspects sought after shipping container loaded with $225K worth of materials stolen in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying suspects wanted after a shipping container was stolen in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Nov. 29 at 3:35 a.m., a stolen tractor tuck and a Jeep Cherokee were allegedly used to remove a shipping container from a commercial yard in the Rexdale area.

View image in full screen Police are seeking to identify suspects after a shipping container was stolen in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

Officers said the container was loaded with a quantity of materials worth approximately $225,000.

Police are appealing to the public for help identifying the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.