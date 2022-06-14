Menu

Crime

Guelph woman charged with theft after weekend incident: police

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted June 14, 2022 11:39 am
Guelph police badge View image in full screen
Police say an investigation revealed the 30 year-old woman made several purchases with a stolen credit card and hadn't paid for other items. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Charges are being laid against a 30-year-old woman from Guelph after a weekend incident at a business in the city’s west end.

Officers arrived at the business at around 7 a.m. on Saturday after police said staff were concerned for the woman.

The woman was reportedly acting erratically and in the washroom for over 40 minutes.

While speaking with the woman, police said she provided officers with a fake name before they learned she had made several purchases with a stolen credit card and didn’t pay for other items.

The woman was arrested and investigators say an ensuing search turned up a knife.

Among the charges include theft, unauthorized use of a credit card and breaching probation.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
