Guelph woman charged with theft after weekend incident: police

Charges are being laid against a 30-year-old woman from Guelph after a weekend incident at a business in the city’s west end.

Officers arrived at the business at around 7 a.m. on Saturday after police said staff were concerned for the woman.

The woman was reportedly acting erratically and in the washroom for over 40 minutes.

While speaking with the woman, police said she provided officers with a fake name before they learned she had made several purchases with a stolen credit card and didn’t pay for other items.

The woman was arrested and investigators say an ensuing search turned up a knife.

Among the charges include theft, unauthorized use of a credit card and breaching probation.