Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Does monkeypox represent a global health emergency? WHO to decide

By Jennifer Rigby and Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Posted June 14, 2022 10:19 am
WATCH: WHO June 14 news conference on monkeypox, COVID-19

The World Health Organization will convene an emergency committee on Thursday next week to assess whether the monkeypox outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern.

That is the highest level of warning issued by the UN agency, which currently applies only to the COVID-19 pandemic and polio.

Read more: Canadian heading WHO’s fight against monkeypox

There have been 1,600 confirmed and 1,500 suspected cases of monkeypox this year and 72 deaths, WHO said, in 39 countries, including the countries where the virus usually spreads.

As of June 10, Canada has reported 112 cases of monkeypox, the government said.

Trending Stories

Monkeypox is endemic in parts of Africa but there have been more cases both in those countries and the rest of the world. The virus causes flu-like symptoms and skin lesions, and spreads through close contact.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Canada issues travel notice as monkeypox cases spread' Canada issues travel notice as monkeypox cases spread
Canada issues travel notice as monkeypox cases spread

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that it was time to consider stepping up the response because the virus is behaving unusually, more countries are affected, and there is a need for international co-ordination.

“We don’t want to wait until the situation is out of control,” said WHO’s emergencies director for Africa, Ibrahima Socé Fall.

© 2022 Reuters
WHO tagmonkeypox tagmonkeypox cases tagmonkeypox Canada tagcanada monkeypox tagmonkeypox virus tagmonkeypox news tagWHO Monkeypox tagmonkeypox spread tagMonkeypox Update tagmonkeypox WHO tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers