Health

Canadian heading WHO’s fight against monkeypox

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 11, 2022 5:41 pm
Click to play video: '112 monkeypox confirmed cases across Canada: PHAC' 112 monkeypox confirmed cases across Canada: PHAC
The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has confirmed a total of 112 monkeypox cases, chief medical officer of health Dr. Theresa Tam announced on Friday. This includes one case in B.C., four in Alberta, nine in Ontario, and 98 in Quebec. She also confirmed all the cases are in men.

The Canadian heading the World Health Organization’s fight against monkeypox says it’s crucial to act before the virus begin spreading in the general population.

Dr. Rosamund Lewis, the WHO’s technical lead for monkeypox, grew up in Thunder Bay, Ont., and Ottawa before studying medicine at McGill University.

Lewis says it’s important not to be alarmist about the virus which spreads through close contact, including sexual contact, and has so far primarily affected men who have sex with men.

She says it’s important for people to be aware of the symptoms and risks associated with the virus and take precautions if they are at risk.

She says a situation like the current outbreak has never been seen before, its possible the virus has mutated to become more transmissible, and many of the current cases are less severe than those stemming from the “classic” presentation of the virus.

Lewis says in the past, people have usually been exposed to the virus after eating wild meat.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
