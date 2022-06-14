Menu

Canada

Missing canoeist found dead in Georgian Bay, police say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 14, 2022 9:39 am
opp patch View image in full screen
File photo. Ontario Provincial Police. The Canadian Press file

Ontario Provincial Police say the body of a 29-year-old canoeist has been found in the waters of Georgian Bay.

Police say divers from the OPP underwater search and rescue unit located and removed the body at around 8 p.m. on Monday.

The man has been identified as Toronto resident Mateusz Janus.

The OPP say Janus and a 36-year-old Toronto man were not carrying any safety equipment when they capsized early Monday while paddling on Georgian Bay in a small canoe.

A nearby kayaker was able to rescue the 36-year-old, who was treated in hospital for hypothermia caused by the cold water.

Police say an autopsy will be conducted in Toronto to determine how Janus died.

