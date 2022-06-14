SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Newfoundland set to welcome 2nd planeload of Ukrainian refugees

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 14, 2022 6:30 am
Click to play video: 'Volunteers throw birthday party for girl who fled home in Ukraine' Volunteers throw birthday party for girl who fled home in Ukraine
WATCH: Volunteers throw birthday party for girl who fled home in Ukraine

Newfoundland and Labrador is preparing to welcome another planeload of Ukrainian refugees.

A plane carrying Ukrainians fleeing Russian-led attacks on their homeland is scheduled to arrive Tuesday at the St. John’s International Airport.

Read more: Ukrainian girl celebrates 8th birthday with new friends in Halifax after fleeing home country

It’s the second plane chartered by the provincial government to bring Ukrainians to Canada’s easternmost province – the first arrived on May 9, carrying 166 refugees.

Click to play video: 'Newfoundland and Labrador welcomes 1st Canadian airlift of Ukrainians' Newfoundland and Labrador welcomes 1st Canadian airlift of Ukrainians
Newfoundland and Labrador welcomes 1st Canadian airlift of Ukrainians – May 10, 2022

The government has said it expects today’s flight to be carrying roughly the same number of passengers.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Officials say everyone on board has a place to go and they’ll be transported to those accommodations after the plane lands.

Today’s airlift is expected to be coming from Warsaw, Poland, where the government established a satellite office in March aimed at helping Ukrainians to move to Newfoundland and Labrador.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Ukraine tagUkraine war tagNewfoundland and Labrador tagUkrainian refugees tagUkraine Canada tagRussian invasion Ukraine tagukraine refugees canada tagN.L. Ukraine refugees tagUkraine refugees flight tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers