Newfoundland set to welcome 2nd planeload of Ukrainian refugees

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Newfoundland and Labrador is preparing to welcome another planeload of Ukrainian refugees.

A plane carrying Ukrainians fleeing Russian-led attacks on their homeland is scheduled to arrive Tuesday at the St. John’s International Airport.

Read more: Ukrainian girl celebrates 8th birthday with new friends in Halifax after fleeing home country

It’s the second plane chartered by the provincial government to bring Ukrainians to Canada’s easternmost province – the first arrived on May 9, carrying 166 refugees.

2:03 Newfoundland and Labrador welcomes 1st Canadian airlift of Ukrainians Newfoundland and Labrador welcomes 1st Canadian airlift of Ukrainians – May 10, 2022

The government has said it expects today’s flight to be carrying roughly the same number of passengers.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials say everyone on board has a place to go and they’ll be transported to those accommodations after the plane lands.

Today’s airlift is expected to be coming from Warsaw, Poland, where the government established a satellite office in March aimed at helping Ukrainians to move to Newfoundland and Labrador.