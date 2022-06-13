Menu

Environment

Woman charged, bitten by bear near Pemberton, B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 13, 2022 9:37 pm
A popular trail near Pemberton has been closed after a bear charged and bit a woman on Monday. View image in full screen
A popular trail near Pemberton has been closed after a bear charged and bit a woman on Monday. BC Conservation Officer Service

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service’s (COS) predator attack team was deployed to Pemberton Monday, where a woman was charged and bitten by a black bear.

The COS said the attack happened around 9:30 a.m., while the victim was walking along the Riverside Wetlands trail.

Read more: Grizzly bear attack sends one person to hospital in northern B.C.

It wasn’t immediately clear how seriously the woman was hurt, but the COS said the woman was treated for her injuries.

The trail was closed, and the COS and the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District urged people to stay away from the area.

