Woman charged, bitten by bear near Pemberton, B.C.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service’s (COS) predator attack team was deployed to Pemberton Monday, where a woman was charged and bitten by a black bear.

The COS said the attack happened around 9:30 a.m., while the victim was walking along the Riverside Wetlands trail.

It wasn’t immediately clear how seriously the woman was hurt, but the COS said the woman was treated for her injuries.

The trail was closed, and the COS and the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District urged people to stay away from the area.

