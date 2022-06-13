Some areas of southern Alberta bracing for heavy rainfall

Send this page to someone via email

The rain is finally falling in southern Alberta Monday and it’s a welcome sight for many, including the Lethbridge Fire Department.

“Any moisture is good for Lethbridge,” said Deputy Fire Chief Chris Tomaras.

“We are coming into wildland season with lots of dry grass, and wildland fires are a big concern of ours in Lethbridge so any moisture at any time is a good thing for the city.”

Tomaras said right now there are no major concerns due to the rain, but circumstances can change quickly and residents should be ready.

“Flash flooding, gutters backing up, down spouts need to be down and pointed away from people’s residences, make sure your sump pumps are active and just making sure that you are following any guidelines that come over social media,” added Tomaras.

The MD of Willow Creek said rivers are expected to rise and that is a cause for concern to anyone living in those areas.

CAO Derrik Krizsan said they are in contact with Alberta Environment and have been notifying anyone at risk.

“If they have equipment or livestock within the river basin to take precautions and get it moved out, as well any type of travel or foot traffic along the river should be done with caution.”

When it comes to being near any bodies of water, Tomaras added it can be dangerous when levels are changing quickly.

“The banks are going to be more susceptible to sluffing and slippage in the river bottom with heavy amounts of rainfall. Just be mindful of debris coming down the river.”

The city said it’s important to have a 72-hour emergency kit ready at all times, and have an evacuation plan in place, just in case.