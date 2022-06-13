Calgary police investigate shooting in Kensington neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a shooting in Kensington, a busy neighbourhood in northwest Calgary.

Police say officers were called to Kensington Road N.W. and 14 Street N.W. for reports of shots fired at approximately 3:35 p.m.

A Calgary Police Service spokesperson told Global News officers located casings at the scene and the incident is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

A school nearby was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure but has since reopened, according to a CPS statement.

More to come…

