Crime

Calgary police investigate shooting in Kensington neighbourhood

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted June 13, 2022 7:00 pm
Police vehicles are shown at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, on April 9, 2020. Calgary police say they are investigating after an 83-year-old women died in an apparent dog attack in the city's northwest. CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
Police vehicles are shown at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, on April 9, 2020. Calgary police say they are investigating after an 83-year-old women died in an apparent dog attack in the city's northwest. CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC

Police are investigating a shooting in Kensington, a busy neighbourhood in northwest Calgary.

Police say officers were called to Kensington Road N.W. and 14 Street N.W. for reports of shots fired at approximately 3:35 p.m.

A Calgary Police Service spokesperson told Global News officers located casings at the scene and the incident is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

A school nearby was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure but has since reopened, according to a CPS statement.

More to come…

