Calgary police investigate shooting in Kensington neighbourhood

Police are investigating a shooting in Kensington, a busy neighbourhood in northwest Calgary.
Police say officers were called to Kensington Road N.W. and 14 Street N.W. for reports of shots fired at approximately 3:35 p.m.
A Calgary Police Service spokesperson told Global News officers located casings at the scene and the incident is under investigation.
No injuries were reported.
A school nearby was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure but has since reopened, according to a CPS statement.
More to come…
