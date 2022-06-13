Edmonton police charge 4 people in $1M drug-trafficking investigation with ties to Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Four people have been charged with several drugs and firearms-related offences following an investigation into what Edmonton police call an inter-provincial drug-trafficking network.

In February, police in Edmonton began an investigation into the alleged drug-trafficking network that was operating between Mississauga, Ont., and Edmonton.

Peel Regional Police helped members of the Edmonton Police Service identify four suspects: three men and one woman. On June 3, three residences and three vehicles were searched, including one home and one vehicle in Mississauga, Edmonton police said in a news release Monday afternoon.

Police seized more than $1 million worth of drugs, cash, firearms and ammunition.

Approximately $786,000 in cash

2.6 kg of soft cocaine (approximate street value $162,000)

94 g of hard cocaine (approximate street value $5,200)

226 g of carfentanyl (approximate street value $34,000)

56 g of fentanyl (approximate street value $10,000)

1.9 kg of buffing agent (approximate street value $8,000)

3 handguns

Multiple rounds of ammunition

A large variety of items consistent with the trafficking of drugs

“Our investigation revealed that this network was trafficking significant quantities of drugs into our community each month, with large quantities of it being sold to dealers who are targeting Edmonton’s vulnerable population,” Const. Devin Kokoski with EPS Special Project Team 1 said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The EPS would like to extend our thanks to the Peel Regional Police Service, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) and numerous areas within the EPS for their assistance disrupting this network and preventing further victimization of our vulnerable community members.”

View image in full screen Edmonton police charged four people following an investigation into an alleged drug trafficking network that was operating between Edmonton and Mississauga, Ont. Courtesy, Edmonton police

Kevin Nguyen, 25, of Mississauga, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of an opioid, possession of property obtained by a crime, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, knowledge of the unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a prohibited device or ammunition, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number and breach of condition.

Tran (Larissa) Vu, 25, of Mississauga, is charged with possession of property obtained by a crime, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, knowledge of the unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage of firearm unauthorized possession of a prohibited device or ammunition and possess a firearm with an altered serial number.

Story continues below advertisement

Richard Tran, 24, of Edmonton, is charged with two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of a loaded or restricted firearm, possession of a weapon obtained by a crime, three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Daniel Estoque, 28, of Edmonton, is charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000.

View image in full screen Edmonton police charged four people following an investigation into an alleged drug trafficking network that was operating between Edmonton and Mississauga, Ont. Courtesy, Edmonton police