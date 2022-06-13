Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton police charge 4 people in $1M drug-trafficking investigation with ties to Ontario

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted June 13, 2022 6:09 pm
Edmonton police charged four people following an investigation into an alleged drug trafficking network that was operating between Edmonton and Mississauga, Ont. View image in full screen
Edmonton police charged four people following an investigation into an alleged drug trafficking network that was operating between Edmonton and Mississauga, Ont. Courtesy, Edmonton police

Four people have been charged with several drugs and firearms-related offences following an investigation into what Edmonton police call an inter-provincial drug-trafficking network.

In February, police in Edmonton began an investigation into the alleged drug-trafficking network that was operating between Mississauga, Ont., and Edmonton.

Peel Regional Police helped members of the Edmonton Police Service identify four suspects: three men and one woman. On June 3, three residences and three vehicles were searched, including one home and one vehicle in Mississauga, Edmonton police said in a news release Monday afternoon.

Read more: 8 people charged after Edmonton police seize $1.1M worth of contraband cigarettes, drugs, cash

Police seized more than $1 million worth of drugs, cash, firearms and ammunition.

  • Approximately $786,000 in cash
  • 2.6 kg of soft cocaine (approximate street value $162,000)
  • 94 g of hard cocaine (approximate street value $5,200)
  • 226 g of carfentanyl (approximate street value $34,000)
  • 56 g of fentanyl (approximate street value $10,000)
  • 1.9 kg of buffing agent (approximate street value $8,000)
  • 3 handguns
  • Multiple rounds of ammunition
  • A large variety of items consistent with the trafficking of drugs

“Our investigation revealed that this network was trafficking significant quantities of drugs into our community each month, with large quantities of it being sold to dealers who are targeting Edmonton’s vulnerable population,” Const. Devin Kokoski with EPS Special Project Team 1 said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The EPS would like to extend our thanks to the Peel Regional Police Service, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) and numerous areas within the EPS for their assistance disrupting this network and preventing further victimization of our vulnerable community members.”

Trending Stories
Edmonton police charged four people following an investigation into an alleged drug trafficking network that was operating between Edmonton and Mississauga, Ont. View image in full screen
Edmonton police charged four people following an investigation into an alleged drug trafficking network that was operating between Edmonton and Mississauga, Ont. Courtesy, Edmonton police

Kevin Nguyen, 25, of Mississauga, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of an opioid, possession of property obtained by a crime, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, knowledge of the unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a prohibited device or ammunition, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number and breach of condition.

Tran (Larissa) Vu, 25, of Mississauga, is charged with possession of property obtained by a crime, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, knowledge of the unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage of firearm unauthorized possession of a prohibited device or ammunition and possess a firearm with an altered serial number.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 4 charged in $1.3M south Edmonton drug bust

Richard Tran, 24, of Edmonton, is charged with two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of a loaded or restricted firearm, possession of a weapon obtained by a crime, three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Daniel Estoque, 28, of Edmonton, is charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Edmonton police charged four people following an investigation into an alleged drug trafficking network that was operating between Edmonton and Mississauga, Ont. View image in full screen
Edmonton police charged four people following an investigation into an alleged drug trafficking network that was operating between Edmonton and Mississauga, Ont. Courtesy, Edmonton police
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton police tagEPS tagEdmonton crime tagpeel regional police tagMississauga tagDrug Trafficking tagEdmonton drugs tagEdmonton drug trafficking tagEdmonton drug trafficking investigation tagMississauga drug trafficking tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers