Politics

Training program aims to boost staffing at Manitoba family violence, homeless shelters

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 13, 2022 5:23 pm
Women living in shelters are having trouble getting the Canada Child Benefit, Canada's taxpayers' advocate says. View image in full screen
Women living in shelters are having trouble getting the Canada Child Benefit, Canada's taxpayers' advocate says. AP Photo/ Pavel Golovkin

The Manitoba government is helping fund a pilot project that aims to increase staffing levels at family violence and homeless shelters.

Families Minister Rochelle Squires announced $450,000 for the project Monday.

“All Manitobans deserve access to a safe place to stay,” Squires said in a government release.

Squires said the money will provide training for up to 30 people so they can work in the sector.

The training is to be done through Red River College.

The pilot is part of a one-year contribution agreement made between the Manitoba Status of Women Secretariat and the Manitoba Association of Women’s Shelters (MAWS) that aims to address recruitment and retention challenges facing shelters, the minister said.

The (family violence) shelters have struggled for years to attract and retain qualified long-term applicants,” said Deena Brook, MAWS provincial co-ordinator.

“The micro-credential program will address this gap and help all shelters to provide consistent frontline services and support to Manitobans in need of refuge.”

— with files from The Canadian Press

