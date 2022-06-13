Community steps in to help Edmonton couple living with cancer diagnosis

Send this page to someone via email

An Edmonton couple celebrated their wedding day in front of family friends over the weekend, after receiving a devastating cancer diagnosis.

Stasha Vollman and Jason Storey fell in love while working together seven years ago. They blended their families and started their life together, but didn’t have the money to officially tie the knot.

“We’ve already felt like family for a long time,” Jason told Global News.

Then, a year ago, Stasha found out she had terminal cancer. It was affecting her vision, and in her lungs, bones, liver and brain.

“This is one of the strongest women I’ve met in my life,” Jason said.

“If someone’s going to fight it and stick around as long as she can… it’s her.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "If someone's going to fight it and stick around as long as she can… it's her."

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Edmonton couple plans for perfect proposal after devastating cancer diagnosis

In February, without time to save, Jason approached a jewelry store at Bonnie Doon Shopping Centre in southeast Edmonton to discuss a payment plan to buy Stasha’s dream ring.

After hearing their story, the owner of Gold Star Jewellers gifted them a 1.5-carat diamond ring instead.

View image in full screen A custom-made diamond ring for Stasha Storey by Gold Star Jewellers. Courtesy: Jason Storey

“We certainly wouldn’t have been able to afford to do a wedding on such short notice,” Stasha said.

A few months ago, Global News covered the couple’s story for Valentine’s Day — which caught the attention of a caterer and wedding planner.

“Each offered their services and kind of started a snowballing effect,” Jason said. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Each offered their services and kind of started a snowballing effect," Jason said.

Story continues below advertisement

From food and music, to invitations and limo services, the couple said they received offers from several businesses: “The list goes on and on.”

READ MORE: Edmonton woman battling cancer while striving to become nurse

Angels Anonymous — an organization that grants wishes to terminally ill adults — also helped cover costs.

“They stepped in with a lot of costs to help us get the wedding of our dreams instead of getting married on the steps of city hall,” Jason said, as Stasha laughed beside him.

The dream day came together this past Saturday, when the two were married at St. Herman’s Orthodox Church in west Edmonton.

View image in full screen Stasha and Jason Storey pose for a wedding photo in Edmonton, Alta. on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Global News

“There’s just been so many people in the community that have just come together and wanted to help be a part of our special day and made it really special for everyone,” Stasha said after they tied the knot.

Story continues below advertisement

“To everyone, I would like to say thank you,” Jason added.

It was a fairy tale day for the couple, and they’re excited for their happily ever after.

“Being married is awesome already,” Stasha said.

View image in full screen Newlyweds Stasha and Jason Vollman stand in front of an Instagram wall in Edmonton, Alta. on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Global News

Stasha had been going through rigorous chemotherapy treatments until the story originally aired in February.

“It’s been pretty aggressive and not easy at times,” she said.

“The treatments are working so we’ve go our fingers crossed. It’s going to be a hard battle but hopefully I’ll have a few more years with the kids before it’s all done.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "The treatments are working so we've go our fingers crossed. It's going to be a hard battle but hopefully I'll have a few more years with the kids before it's all done."

Now that the wedding is over, the couple plans to rest and relax and make as many memories with their kids as they can.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re going to enjoy every minute we have with her.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We're going to enjoy every minute we have with her."

A GoFundMe has been launched to help pay for some of the uncovered costs of medical treatments and to help the family spend time together.