Canada

Hidden racial slur sparks recall of hundreds of yearbooks from Quebec high school

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 13, 2022 2:07 pm
The Lester B. Pearson School Board's head office is shown in Montreal, Thursay, August 29, 2019. View image in full screen
The Lester B. Pearson School Board's head office is shown in Montreal, Thursay, August 29, 2019. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

A suburban Montreal high school has recalled more than 900 yearbooks after a racial slur was found hidden in a student biography.

The Lester B. Pearson School Board says that for one graduate’s entry, two students at Macdonald High School in Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue, Que., wrote a series of words separated by commas, with the first letters of the words forming the slur.

Read more: Black Montreal high school graduate speaks out about racist text in yearbook

The board condemned the students’ actions as “extremely inappropriate and unacceptable” in a statement Sunday.

Board spokesperson Darren Becker said today the slur went unnoticed during the editing process before the books were printed and distributed, but people took note on social media at the end of last week.

Read more: Montreal-area father calls daughter’s homework assignment racist, ‘in shock’ over it

He said the 2021-22 yearbooks will be edited to remove the offending passage and returned to students.

The students involved will face disciplinary action, although Becker declined to comment on what measures could be taken.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
