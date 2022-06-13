Menu

Canada

Mass shooting inquiry: N.S. paramedics offer dramatic testimony about their role

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 13, 2022 11:43 am
Click to play video: 'RCMP communications official admits warning was delayed during N.S. mass shooting' RCMP communications official admits warning was delayed during N.S. mass shooting
The woman who was the head of Nova Scotia RCMP’s communications department during the mass shooting is expressing remorse over how the police force communicated with the public. Lia Scanlon took the stand at the mass shooting inquiry, and as Graeme Benjamin reports, she feels there are several ways RCMP can improve.

The inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting heard dramatic testimony today from the first paramedics dispatched to the scene in Portapique, N.S., on the night of April 18, 2020.

Primary-care paramedic Melanie Lowe told the inquiry that the hardest part of her assignment that night was listening to four children whose parents had been murdered earlier in the evening.

Lowe struggled to maintain her composure as she recounted how the children spoke about their terrifying experiences in great detail as they sat in the back of her ambulance.

Read more: Officials say congested radio system worked as designed during N.S. mass shooting

Lowe said she is still having a hard time coping with what she heard that night.

Two other paramedics and one ambulance dispatcher testified that they received very little support from Emergency Health Services after the 13-hour incident, which claimed the lives of 22 people.

And all four complained that they were given very little information as the tragedy was unfolding, which made them feel unsafe.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
