WRHA wants community feedback on health care: ‘The good, the bad and the ugly’

Have an opinion on health care in Winnipeg? The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) says it’s ready to hear from you — good or bad.

The WHRA is working on the creation of a strategic plan for the city’s health care system, and is gathering public opinion via virtual town halls, as well as online and mail-in surveys.

Mike Nader, the authority’s CEO, said the organization is looking for all types of feedback, acknowledging that health care has been a sore spot for many during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re looking to hear the good, the bad and the ugly, so to speak, in terms of people’s experiences and what they’ve seen,” Nader said.

“Really, we’re trying to better understand how we can deliver services that the community is looking for.

“Certainly, the last couple of years have been a significant challenge for us, and we don’t anticipate to hear that everything’s unicorns and rainbows — but we are hoping to hear some constructive feedback from the community.”

The WRHA, Nader said, has already received comments from community partners and staff, and intends to make the results of the survey part of an ongoing process to improve the organization.

“It’ll be a living document, so what we’ll establish are the high-level strategic directions for the organization,” he said.

“Those will be things we will work on over the next five years, and every year we would develop plans that will be targeting achieving those goals that we’ve established.”

More information about the survey and how to participate is available on the WRHA’s website.

