Canada

Quebec coroner investigates case of teen shot dead by provincial police in 2018

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 13, 2022 11:26 am
Riley Fairholm, 17, was shot dead in the early morning of July 25, 2018, in a parking lot of an abandoned restaurant in Lac-Brome. View image in full screen
Riley Fairholm, 17, was shot dead in the early morning of July 25, 2018, in a parking lot of an abandoned restaurant in Lac-Brome. Riley Fairholm/ Instagram

A coroner’s inquest is underway in the death of a Quebec teen who was killed by provincial police four years ago while he was allegedly holding an air pistol.

Riley Fairholm, 17, was shot dead in the early morning of July 25, 2018, in a parking lot of an abandoned restaurant in Lac-Brome, Que., about an hour southeast of Montreal.

The shooting was investigated by Quebec’s independent police watchdog, and the Crown decided not to lay charges.

READ MORE: Lac-Brome family outraged that police won’t face charges after 17-year-old son killed

The Crown says that it was Fairholm who had called 911 and that he was allegedly in crisis.

Police say they tried to negotiate with the teenager to drop the weapon before they opened fire.

The inquiry is being led by coroner Géhane Kamel at the courthouse in Sherbrooke, Que., and it will hear from civilian witnesses, Fairholm’s family, attending police officers and various experts.

Kamel says her inquest, scheduled to run two weeks, will shed light on Fairholm’s death and include recommendations to better protect human life.

Click to play video: 'Mother of Quebec teen fatally shot by police hoping for more answers' Mother of Quebec teen fatally shot by police hoping for more answers
Mother of Quebec teen fatally shot by police hoping for more answers – Apr 7, 2021
© 2022 The Canadian Press
