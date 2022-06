Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Bancroft OPP are searching for a woman last seen on the weekend.

Police say Cheyenne Shay, 27, was last seen around 6 p.m. on Saturday on Bridge Street West in the village of Bancroft.

She is described as five feet seven inches, 140 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Shay was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants and purple sandals.

Anyone with information can call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

MISSING: #BancroftOPP attempting to locate 27 year old Cheyenne SHAY 5’7’’ 140lbs, dark brown hair, brown eyes. White shirt, black pants, purple sandals. Last seen June 11, 2022 at approximately 6:00pm on Bridge St W, #Bancroft. Call 1-888-310-1122 with any information. ^jt pic.twitter.com/K8M4x44XV4 — OPPCommunicationsER (@OPP_COMM_ER) June 13, 2022

Advertisement