Canada

Search expands in Lindsay, Ont. for missing 11-year-old boy Draven Graham

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 13, 2022 8:11 am
Police in Lindsay, Ont., are searching for Draven Graham, 11, last seen on June 12. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay, Ont., are searching for Draven Graham, 11, last seen on June 12. City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service

Additional resources have joined police in Lindsay, Ont., to search for a missing 11-year-old boy.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, Draven Graham was last seen on Queen Street in Lindsay around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say Draven is autistic, four feet 10 inches, with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and dark jogging pants.

“Emergency services are using all resources to search the area of Queen St N, east of the Scugog River, by foot, boat, drone and helicopter,” police stated in a tweet on Sunday night.

Early Monday, just after midnight, police said the Ontario Volunteer Emergency Response Team (OVERT) had joined first responders in the search.

As well, as of Monday morning, the OPP’s Underwater Search and Recovery Unit and helicopter also joined the search of the Scugog River.

As of 8:15 a.m. Monday, the boy was still missing.

Sgt. Deb Hagarty said police will provide an update at 10 a.m.

Police in Lindsay search along the Scugog River for a missing boy on June 13, 2022. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay search along the Scugog River for a missing boy on June 13, 2022. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

Anyone with information is asked to call City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service at 705-324-5252

— more to come

