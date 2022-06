Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A missing 36-year-old woman is the subject of an OPP search.

Sarah Voss was last seen at 10 a.m. on May 30 leaving a home on Flinton Road in Northbrook.

Sarah Voss was last seen in Northbrook on May 30. OPP

Police say she has ties to Madoc, Flinton, Belleville and Kingston.

Story continues below advertisement

She is about 5 feet 11 inches with black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ontario Provincial Police.