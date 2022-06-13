5 songs you must hear this week: 13 June 2022

Another Monday, another round of fresh music to help you get through the week in style.\

1. Panic! At the Disco, Viva Las Vengeance

Viva Las Vengeance (Fueled by Ramen)

Recommended If You Like: Emo pioneers

An emo revival is really trying to take hold. This may help. The seventh P!atD album arrives August 19. To warm things up comes this song that singer Brendon Urie says is about when he was 17, growing up in Las Vegas, and not really appreciating life at the time. A 40-date tour begins September 8 with stops in Toronto at the Scotiabank Arena (Sept 25) and the Bell Centre in Montreal (Sept 27).

2. Jane’s Party, Live Again

Live Again (JP Productions)

RIYL: Hostage videos

Toronto’s Jane’s Party has been thisclose to breaking through for a couple of years now, so there are high hopes for their fifth album which features (among others) a guest appearance by Ewan Currie of The Sheepdogs. Ahead of the album’s release (August 12) comes this video featuring the kidnapping of bass player Devon Richardson. You read that correctly.

3. Bedouin Soundclash, Shine On (feat. The Skints)

Single (Dine Alone Records)

RIYL: Bouncy summer songs

Jay Malinowski and Eon Sinclair return with a bouncy track featuring Marcia Richards of The Skints, the British reggae-punk band. This song (as well as a companion track entitled Something Lost + Something Found) was written during COVID with Jay and Eon exchanging tracks between Vancouver Island and Toronto. After a while, Eon moved west to joy Jay to finish everything up. Have they really been around for 20 years? Yes. Yes, they have.

4. Matt Maeson, Blood Runs Red

Single (Atlantic)

RIYL: Songs with a slight Imagine Dragons feel

This is Matt’s first single in a year (another track called Nelsonwood Lane has since come out) and seems to ruminate on all that he’s been through since the release of his album, The Funeral, back in 2019. This will be beat-mixed with Imagine Dragons’ Radioactive by club DJs worldwide. Good video, too.

5. Maggie Rogers, Want Want

Surrender (Capitol)

RIYL: When folksy types toughen up

Written on the coast of Maine during a COVID quarantine with a couple of musical friends (her parents let her set up a small studio above the garage), she says she tried to channel “the ocean’s unruly energy.” She says the keyboard sound reminds her of the intro to Black Sabbath’s Iron Man. This will appear on her new album, which is due on July 29th.