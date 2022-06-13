Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Sentencing hearing set to begin in Toronto van attack case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 13, 2022 6:08 am
Click to play video: 'Sentencing hearing to be held Monday for man convicted in Toronto van attack' Sentencing hearing to be held Monday for man convicted in Toronto van attack
WATCH ABOVE: Alek Minassian, the man convicted in the 2018 van attack when he drove a van into pedestrians on a busy Toronto street, will learn his fate on Monday. Morganne Campbell has more.

TORONTO — Survivors and families of victims in Toronto’s deadly van attack are set to give statements in court today as a sentencing hearing in the case gets underway.

Eight women and two men died on April 23, 2018 when a 25-year-old man bent on infamy, angered by women who wouldn’t sleep with him and radicalized in the bowels of the internet deliberately drove a rented van down a busy sidewalk.

Another woman died more than three years later from injuries suffered that day.

Read more: Toronto van attack victims, family ready themselves for sentencing hearing

The sentencing hearing for Alek Minassian could last multiple days as it will hear from several dozen people affected by the attack.

Trending Stories

He was found guilty last year of 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.

Story continues below advertisement

First-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence without the ability to apply for parole for 25 years.

Read more: Sentencing for Toronto van attacker delayed as court waits for key decision on another case

Several victims and families say they are preparing for an emotional few days in court but are going in feeling strong.

It will be their first opportunity to face the killer in person after the judge-alone trial and verdict occurred over videoconference during the pandemic.

Betty Forsyth, Ji Hun Kim, So He Chung, Geraldine Brady, Chul Min Kang, Anne Marie D’Amico, Munir Najjar, Dorothy Sewell, Andrea Bradden and Beutis Renuka Amarasingha and Amaresh Tesfamariam died as a result of attack.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
