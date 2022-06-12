Manitoba First Nation communities look at next steps in dealing with possible graves

Send this page to someone via email

Chiefs from two First Nations in Manitoba said their communities are considering next steps after possible graves were discovered at sites of former residential schools.

Sagkeeng First Nation found 190 anomalies in the soil and Minegoziibe Anishinabe First Nation located six.

The communities say initial data from ground-penetrating radar suggests the anomalies fit some of the criteria of buried remains but more information is needed.

Sagkeeng Chief Derrick Henderson says he will listen to elders, survivors and pipe carriers before deciding what to do.

He said community members are grieving but also looking for answers.

Chief Henderson said it will take time to understand what the anomalies are and, if they are graves, to know what happened.

A 24/7 support line is available for residential school survivors and their families: the Residential School Survivor Support Line 1-866-925-4419