Health

Hundreds gather for diabetes walk in Stanley Park

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 12, 2022 4:40 pm
A large fundraising event was held at Stanley Park on Sunday for diabetes. View image in full screen
A large fundraising event was held at Stanley Park on Sunday for diabetes. Global News

Hundreds gathered at Vancouver’s Stanley Park on Sunday for a diabetes fundraising walk.

The JDRF Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes is one of the largest fundraising events in Canada, as more than 30 communities and thousands of Canadians across the country take part.

“It is one of JDRF Canada’s key fundraiser events to support type 1 diabetes research towards cures for the disease,” said Sarah Linklater, JDRF Canada’s chief scientific officer.

“It’s a very exciting time in type 1 diabetes research. Right now, there’s been many advances in diabetes devices, which makes living with diabetes safer and easier.”

Read more: New Research Explores Why Those Living With Type Two Diabetes Skip Their Medication

Linklater also said raised funds will go towards developing new technology that may eliminate insulin dependence in the future.

“There have been advances, such as the use of stem cells, as a treatment to cure type 1 diabetes,” Linklater said.

“Clinical trials have shown these treatments can produce insulin and may one day allow people to get off insulin altogether.”

Read more: University of Alberta study shows positive signs to get patients with diabetes off injected insulin

The walk drew hundreds of participants of all ages showing support for the cause.

The company has a goal of raising $2.8 million this year to add to their impressive $135 million raised so far.

JDRF is the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research, according to the company.

