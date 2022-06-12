Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec government to invest $50 million to fight elder abuse

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 12, 2022 5:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Scathing report on Quebec’s long-term care COVID-19 response has advocates hoping for change across Canada' Scathing report on Quebec’s long-term care COVID-19 response has advocates hoping for change across Canada
WATCH: Scathing report on Quebec's long-term care COVID-19 response has advocates hoping for change across Canada – May 22, 2022

The Quebec government says it is investing $50 million into a five-year plan to fight elder abuse in the province.

At a press conference in Montreal on Sunday, the Minister responsible for seniors and caregivers, Marguerite Blais, said the “Action Plan to Counter Elder Abuse 2022-2027” is a continuation of the funds put into elder care since 2010.

The plan contains 56 measures aimed at not only raising awareness about elder abuse but also creating tools to better recognize it.

READ MORE: Quebec announces new alert pilot project to help find missing seniors

One of the measures includes the creation of a prosecutor’s office dedicated to the issue.

Trending Stories

“We will have a prosecutor, funded from the action plan, to coordinate all the cases. This will promote the sharing of information and expertise across our network,” said Anny Bernier, chief prosecutor at the Office of the Directeur des poursuites criminelles et pénales (DPCP).

Story continues below advertisement

Bernier said this designated prosecutor will take into account the different realities of each region of the province.

She added that prosecutors will get training on the physical abuse seniors experience as well the criminal negligence they suffer.

Click to play video: 'Quebec researchers launch digital project to improve care for seniors at home' Quebec researchers launch digital project to improve care for seniors at home
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Quebec tagSeniors tagAbuse tagCriminal Negligence tagSenior Care tagElder abuse tagMarguerite Blais tagProsecutor tagseniors abuse tagAnny Bernier tagQuebcer elder care tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers