Quebec government to invest $50 million to fight elder abuse

The Quebec government says it is investing $50 million into a five-year plan to fight elder abuse in the province.

At a press conference in Montreal on Sunday, the Minister responsible for seniors and caregivers, Marguerite Blais, said the “Action Plan to Counter Elder Abuse 2022-2027” is a continuation of the funds put into elder care since 2010.

The plan contains 56 measures aimed at not only raising awareness about elder abuse but also creating tools to better recognize it.

One of the measures includes the creation of a prosecutor’s office dedicated to the issue.

“We will have a prosecutor, funded from the action plan, to coordinate all the cases. This will promote the sharing of information and expertise across our network,” said Anny Bernier, chief prosecutor at the Office of the Directeur des poursuites criminelles et pénales (DPCP).

Bernier said this designated prosecutor will take into account the different realities of each region of the province.

She added that prosecutors will get training on the physical abuse seniors experience as well the criminal negligence they suffer.