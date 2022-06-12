City staff remove 8 tents, 3 people from downtown Toronto park

Send this page to someone via email

Staff from the City of Toronto, accompanied by police, cleared an encampment of temporary shelters in the downtown area on Sunday morning.

The city told Global News it removed eight unoccupied tents from Clarence Square Park, just north of the Rogers Centre, but left one tent and one temporary housing structure in place.

There were four people known to be living in the temporary encampment. The city said one remains in place, two accepted referrals from city to staff find “inside space” and one “returned to housing.”

A trespass notice was served to the four people living in Clarence Square on June 4, providing 72 hours to leave the encampment.

“The Parks Bylaw prohibits encroaching upon or taking possession of a park by installing a structure on park land; occupying a park for non-recreational uses; and camping, tenting, or otherwise living in parks,” the city said in a statement in early June.

The timeline allowed the city to enforce its eviction notice from June 7.

“Streets to Homes will continue to offer referrals to inside space and supports,” a city spokesperson said of the remaining person living in the park. “The June 4 trespass notice remains in effect.”

Last month, the city put out a procurement request for private security guards to patrol major parks including Trinity Bellwoods Park, Lamport Stadium Park and Dufferin Grove.

“The City also wants to prevent a repeat of large encampments being established that the city and many other cities across North America saw during the pandemic,” officials said in May. “It is unsafe, illegal and unhealthy to camp in City parks.”

Toronto police confirmed officers were present when city staff arrived at Clarence Square Park on Sunday morning but did not take part in the operation.

“Only as a last resort, and in partnership with City staff, would police officers carry out enforcement,” a police spokesperson said.

The operation ended around 12 p.m., the city said.