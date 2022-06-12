London, Ont. residents to cast votes on ideas to improve neighbourhoods

Send this page to someone via email

From playground upgrades to murals and community parties to outdoor exercise equipment, London, Ont., residents submitted a wide range of ideas to enhance their neighbourhoods as part of this year’s Neighbourhood Decision Making idea proposals.

This year, 230 ideas were submitted to the City of London by residents, neighbourhood associations and student groups looking to improve where they live.

Of the ideas submitted, the city says 79 have been turned into project proposals that Londoners can vote on from June 18 to 25.

“Residents, whether they are new to London or too young to vote in a civic election, are encouraged to cast their vote to determine how a portion of the municipal budget will be spent,” said Karen Oldham, the city’s manager of neighbourhood development and supports.

Londoners young and old can vote for up to three ideas in Central, Northeast, Northwest, Southeast or Southwest London.

Londoners can cast their votes three ways: online, in-person or by calling in.

Those wishing to vote online can do so from June 18 at 8:30 a.m. to June 25 at 11:59 p.m. by registering on Get Involved.

Voting in-person will take place on June 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at London Public Library locations.

Londoners can also call 519-661-8410 on June 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., to cast their vote.

List of ideas:

Northwest London

Nor’west Optimist Playground Bike Rack

Half Basketball Court in Coronation Park

Accessible Electric Vehicle Charging Station in Northwest

Trail Improvement around Kains Woods Stormwater Pond

Crescent Concerts in Whitehill Neighbourhood

St. Paul Catholic School Playground Addition

Planting Shade Trees near Playgrounds in Northwest

Dog Poop Power Disposal Unit in Vista Woods Park

Chesham Heights Park Upgrade

Park Bench in Walnut Woods

Little Free Library with Arabic Books

Little Free Library near Chesham Heights Park

Northeast London

Accessible Swing at Stronach Park

Accessible Swing at Carling Park

Beautifying Wenige Park

Exercise Equipment in Flanders Park

Walkway through Bellwood Park East

Playground Expansion at Huronview Park

Playground Upgrades at Dalkeith Park

Neighbourhood Gathering at Boullee Housing Complex

Naturalized Planting in McCormick Park

Duck Feeding Signage Around Ponds in Northeast London

Story Walk along Stoney Creek Valley Trail

Exercise Equipment in Hastings Park

Outdoor Learning and Play Area Upgrades at F.D. Roosevelt P.S.

Central London

River’s Edge Disc Golf Course Improvements

Sheltered Seating at Rail Crossing

Cycling Without Age – Old South

Benches in Charles Hunt Park

Half Basketball Court in Murray Parktra

Rosel Park Benches

Showcase Gallery in Old South

Bike Repair Stations along Thames Valley Parkway

Accessible Swing in Vauxhall Park

Outdoor Gym in Riverforks Park

Neighbours Playing Acoustic Porch Music for Neighbours

Intersection Reclamation in Wortley Village

Sewer Grate Painting in Wortley Village

Tree Planting in Gibbons Park

The Tiny Stage Concert at Lorne Avenue Park

Park Benches Under Shade Trees at Gibbons Park

Little Library on Thomas Janes Drive

Kensington Village Wildflower Meadow

Information Board for Blackfriars Community

Community Meals in Queens Park

Accessible Swing in Murray Park

Culturx Festivals

Southwest London

Outdoor Fitness Equipment in Basil Grover Park

Little Free Library in Jalna Neighbourhood

Half Basketball Court in Ralph Hamlyn Park

Painted Crosswalk at Pine Valley Lane and Wonderland Road South

Reading Garden in Odessa Park

Walkway Signage in White Oaks Neighbourhood

Bat Houses in Southwest Neighbourhoods

Trees and Benches in Grand View Park

Little Free Library in Byron

Community Pantry in Westmount

New Playground Equipment in Mitches Park

Disc Golf Baskets in Basil Grover

Lambeth Optimist Playground Addition

Outdoor Movie Night in White Oaks Neighbourhood

Pollinator Pathway in Southcreast

Outdoor Fitness Station in Springbank Park

Pollinator Pathways in Cleardale and White Oaks Neighbourhoods

Return to Community Art Project in White Oaks Park

Community Boat Building and Launch

Half Basketball Court in Somerset Woods Park

Party in Springbank Park

Southeast London

Agility Equipment at Pottersburg Off-Leash Dog Park

Accessible Binocular Viewers at Westminster Ponds ESA

Argyle Gateway Sign Installation

Naturalized Planting in Kiwanis Park – Central South

Half Basketball Court in Frederick Park

Benches Along Westminster Ponds Trails

Dog Park Improvements at Pottersburg Off-Leash Dog Park

Shade Trees at Frederick Park

Climbing Structure at Frederick Park

Upgrades and Safety Improvements at Kiwanis Park Baseball Fields

Life Cycle of Frogs Display in Westminster Ponds Trails