London, Ont. residents to cast votes on ideas to improve neighbourhoods

From playground upgrades to murals and community parties to outdoor exercise equipment, London, Ont., residents submitted a wide range of ideas to enhance their neighbourhoods as part of this year’s Neighbourhood Decision Making idea proposals.
This year, 230 ideas were submitted to the City of London by residents, neighbourhood associations and student groups looking to improve where they live.
Of the ideas submitted, the city says 79 have been turned into project proposals that Londoners can vote on from June 18 to 25.
“Residents, whether they are new to London or too young to vote in a civic election, are encouraged to cast their vote to determine how a portion of the municipal budget will be spent,” said Karen Oldham, the city’s manager of neighbourhood development and supports.
Londoners young and old can vote for up to three ideas in Central, Northeast, Northwest, Southeast or Southwest London.
Londoners can cast their votes three ways: online, in-person or by calling in.
Those wishing to vote online can do so from June 18 at 8:30 a.m. to June 25 at 11:59 p.m. by registering on Get Involved.
Voting in-person will take place on June 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at London Public Library locations.
Londoners can also call 519-661-8410 on June 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., to cast their vote.
List of ideas:
- Nor’west Optimist Playground Bike Rack
- Half Basketball Court in Coronation Park
- Accessible Electric Vehicle Charging Station in Northwest
- Trail Improvement around Kains Woods Stormwater Pond
- Crescent Concerts in Whitehill Neighbourhood
- St. Paul Catholic School Playground Addition
- Planting Shade Trees near Playgrounds in Northwest
- Dog Poop Power Disposal Unit in Vista Woods Park
- Chesham Heights Park Upgrade
- Park Bench in Walnut Woods
- Little Free Library with Arabic Books
- Little Free Library near Chesham Heights Park
- Accessible Swing at Stronach Park
- Accessible Swing at Carling Park
- Beautifying Wenige Park
- Exercise Equipment in Flanders Park
- Walkway through Bellwood Park East
- Playground Expansion at Huronview Park
- Playground Upgrades at Dalkeith Park
- Neighbourhood Gathering at Boullee Housing Complex
- Naturalized Planting in McCormick Park
- Duck Feeding Signage Around Ponds in Northeast London
- Story Walk along Stoney Creek Valley Trail
- Exercise Equipment in Hastings Park
- Outdoor Learning and Play Area Upgrades at F.D. Roosevelt P.S.
- River’s Edge Disc Golf Course Improvements
- Sheltered Seating at Rail Crossing
- Cycling Without Age – Old South
- Benches in Charles Hunt Park
- Half Basketball Court in Murray Parktra
- Rosel Park Benches
- Showcase Gallery in Old South
- Bike Repair Stations along Thames Valley Parkway
- Accessible Swing in Vauxhall Park
- Outdoor Gym in Riverforks Park
- Neighbours Playing Acoustic Porch Music for Neighbours
- Intersection Reclamation in Wortley Village
- Sewer Grate Painting in Wortley Village
- Tree Planting in Gibbons Park
- The Tiny Stage Concert at Lorne Avenue Park
- Park Benches Under Shade Trees at Gibbons Park
- Little Library on Thomas Janes Drive
- Kensington Village Wildflower Meadow
- Information Board for Blackfriars Community
- Community Meals in Queens Park
- Accessible Swing in Murray Park
- Culturx Festivals
- Outdoor Fitness Equipment in Basil Grover Park
- Little Free Library in Jalna Neighbourhood
- Half Basketball Court in Ralph Hamlyn Park
- Painted Crosswalk at Pine Valley Lane and Wonderland Road South
- Reading Garden in Odessa Park
- Walkway Signage in White Oaks Neighbourhood
- Bat Houses in Southwest Neighbourhoods
- Trees and Benches in Grand View Park
- Little Free Library in Byron
- Community Pantry in Westmount
- New Playground Equipment in Mitches Park
- Disc Golf Baskets in Basil Grover
- Lambeth Optimist Playground Addition
- Outdoor Movie Night in White Oaks Neighbourhood
- Pollinator Pathway in Southcreast
- Outdoor Fitness Station in Springbank Park
- Pollinator Pathways in Cleardale and White Oaks Neighbourhoods
- Return to Community Art Project in White Oaks Park
- Community Boat Building and Launch
- Half Basketball Court in Somerset Woods Park
- Party in Springbank Park
- Agility Equipment at Pottersburg Off-Leash Dog Park
- Accessible Binocular Viewers at Westminster Ponds ESA
- Argyle Gateway Sign Installation
- Naturalized Planting in Kiwanis Park – Central South
- Half Basketball Court in Frederick Park
- Benches Along Westminster Ponds Trails
- Dog Park Improvements at Pottersburg Off-Leash Dog Park
- Shade Trees at Frederick Park
- Climbing Structure at Frederick Park
- Upgrades and Safety Improvements at Kiwanis Park Baseball Fields
- Life Cycle of Frogs Display in Westminster Ponds Trails
