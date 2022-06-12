Menu

Crime

Police search for man after alleged deliberate fire at Toronto house

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 12, 2022 12:22 pm
Man Wanted in Arson Investigation, David Enoch Johnson, 23.
Man Wanted in Arson Investigation, David Enoch Johnson, 23. TPS/Handout

Police are searching for a man identified in an arson investigation in Toronto.

In a press release, Toronto police said they needed the public’s assistance locating someone after a fire was “deliberately” started at a home in the area of Sentinel Road and Assiniboine Road.

On June 7, police responded to a fire that officers said was deliberately started by someone who then fled the scene.

Read more: Woman with life-altering after 401 crash in Scarborough: police

Police are looking for 23-year-old David Enoch Johnson who is wanted for arson endangering life and failure to comply with a release order.

Police said he is five-foot-seven-inches tall with a small build and short, black hair that has small braids.

An image was released — the public has been told not to approach Johnson and to call 911 immediately.

