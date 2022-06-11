South Perimeter and Highway 3 lane closures on Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure is replacing the traffic signals at Highway 3, also known as McGillivray Blvd.

Officials said in a press release the project will start at 8 a.m. Sunday and last for about eight hours.

The intersection will be reduced to one lane in each direction on the South Perimeter. Turning will still be allowed.

Flaggers will be directing traffic while the signals are replaced.

