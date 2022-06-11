Menu

Canada

South Perimeter and Highway 3 lane closures on Sunday

By Corey Callaghan Global News
Posted June 11, 2022 6:53 pm
Traffic signals on South Perimeter at Highway 3 will be replaced Sunday. View image in full screen
Traffic signals on South Perimeter at Highway 3 will be replaced Sunday. Paul Soucy/Global News

Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure is replacing the traffic signals at Highway 3, also known as McGillivray Blvd.

Officials said in a press release the project will start at 8 a.m. Sunday and last for about eight hours.

Read more: Manitoba government plans new interchange for South Perimeter Highway

The intersection will be reduced to one lane in each direction on the South Perimeter. Turning will still be allowed.

Flaggers will be directing traffic while the signals are replaced.

Click to play video: 'Interchange construction begins at South Perimeter and St. Mary’s' Interchange construction begins at South Perimeter and St. Mary’s
Interchange construction begins at South Perimeter and St. Mary’s – May 30, 2022
