Stanley Park’s ‘Girl in Wetsuit’ statue turns 50

An iconic Vancouver landmark turned 50-years-old, on Friday.
On June 10, 1972, the “girl in a wetsuit” sculpture was unveiled, perched on a rock on the north side of Stanley Park.
She was a gift to the park board by sculptor Elek Imredy, who based her on a friend of his. And contrary to what many people call her, she is not a mermaid.
Imredy said she represents Vancouver’s dependence on the sea.
Over the years, the statue has been ‘modified’ many times including sporting a Vancouver Canucks jersey for the 2011 playoffs and put in a bathtub and shower cap by UBC engineers — one of their annual pranks.
The unveiling of the statue wasn’t without controversy, with some alleging it was a copy of Copenhagen’s famous “little mermaid” statue, something Imredy denied.
