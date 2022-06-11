Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Stanley Park’s ‘Girl in Wetsuit’ statue turns 50

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 11, 2022 5:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Vancouver’s iconic ‘Girl in a Wetsuit’ statue turns 50' Vancouver’s iconic ‘Girl in a Wetsuit’ statue turns 50
An iconic Vancouver landmark turns 50 this year. On June 10, 1972, the "Girl in a Wetsuit" sculpture was unveiled - perched on a rock on the north side of Stanley Park. The bronze statue was a gift to the Vancouver Park Board by sculpture Elek Imredy.

An iconic Vancouver landmark turned 50-years-old, on Friday.

On June 10, 1972, the “girl in a wetsuit” sculpture was unveiled, perched on a rock on the north side of Stanley Park.

Read more: Final section of Stanley Park seawall reopens after storm damage repair

She was a gift to the park board by sculptor Elek Imredy, who based her on a friend of his. And contrary to what many people call her, she is not a mermaid.

Imredy said she represents Vancouver’s dependence on the sea.

Read more: Iconic fire truck returned to Stanley Park playground with fresh upgrades

Over the years, the statue has been ‘modified’ many times including sporting a Vancouver Canucks jersey for the 2011 playoffs and put in a bathtub and shower cap by UBC engineers — one of their annual pranks.

Story continues below advertisement

The unveiling of the statue wasn’t without controversy, with some alleging it was a copy of Copenhagen’s famous “little mermaid” statue, something Imredy denied.

Click to play video: 'Township of Langley to host world track and field events' Township of Langley to host world track and field events
Township of Langley to host world track and field events
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vancouver tagCity of Vancouver tagStanley Park taglandmark tagvancouver statue tagElek Imredy tagVancouver landmark tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers