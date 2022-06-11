Loretta Rogers, wife of late Rogers founder, dead: family

Send this page to someone via email

Loretta Rogers, the wife of late Rogers Communications Inc. founder Ted Rogers has died at 83, the family said Saturday.

“The Rogers family is profoundly saddened by our mother’s passing,” said a statement shared by her daughter and Rogers director, Martha Rogers, on Twitter.

“She lived a full and vibrant life and we, like all those who knew her, will deeply miss her friendship, leadership and guidance.”

The family asked for privacy as this time.

A beautiful soul left us today. She was a one of a kind spirit who spread love like wildfire. In lieu of flowers there’s many charities Loretta preferred getting support. We’ll give a list of those soon. pic.twitter.com/bnntzpXuYo — Martha Rogers (@MarthaLRogers) June 11, 2022

More to come…