Loretta Rogers, wife of late Rogers founder, dead: family

Loretta Rogers, the wife of late Rogers Communications Inc. founder Ted Rogers has died at 83, the family said Saturday.
“The Rogers family is profoundly saddened by our mother’s passing,” said a statement shared by her daughter and Rogers director, Martha Rogers, on Twitter.
“She lived a full and vibrant life and we, like all those who knew her, will deeply miss her friendship, leadership and guidance.”
The family asked for privacy as this time.
Trending Stories
More to come…
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments