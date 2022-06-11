Menu

Canada

Loretta Rogers, wife of late Rogers founder, dead: family

By Saba Aziz Global News
Posted June 11, 2022 2:54 pm
Loretta Rogers attends the Rogers AGM in Toronto on Thursday, April 18, 2019. View image in full screen
Loretta Rogers attends the Rogers AGM in Toronto on Thursday, April 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Loretta Rogers, the wife of late Rogers Communications Inc. founder Ted Rogers has died at 83, the family said Saturday.

“The Rogers family is profoundly saddened by our mother’s passing,” said a statement shared by her daughter and Rogers director, Martha Rogers, on Twitter.

“She lived a full and vibrant life and we, like all those who knew her, will deeply miss her friendship, leadership and guidance.”

The family asked for privacy as this time.

More to come…

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
