Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Late-night shooting in Burnaby sends 19-year-old male to hospital, police say

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 11, 2022 2:04 pm
burnaby rcmp shooting View image in full screen
Burnaby RCMP say a 19-year-old male was shot Friday evening, and that he suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Global News

Burnaby RCMP investigators were hard at work on Saturday morning after a late-night shooting that left one victim with a non-life-threatening injury.

The shooting took place in the area of 19th Avenue and Humphries Avenue around 11:20 p.m., Friday evening.

Read more: One dead after fire at Empress Hotel in Vancouver, officials say

“Frontline officers located a 19-year-old man with what is believed to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound,” Cpl. Mike Kalanj said.

“The man, who is not currently cooperating with the police investigation, was treated on scene before being transported to the hospital.”

Police say witnesses saw a dark-coloured vehicle leaving the area prior to police arriving at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'TikTok videos show motorcycle riders stunting, racing to nearly 300 km/h' TikTok videos show motorcycle riders stunting, racing to nearly 300 km/h
TikTok videos show motorcycle riders stunting, racing to nearly 300 km/h

People with possible dash-cam footage who were in the area between 11 p.m. and midnight are asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.

“This type of event can be frightening for everyone,” said Corporal Mike Kalanj with the Burnaby RCMP.

“However we do not believe this targeted attack poses any further danger to the public.”

Officials believe the shooting is not related to an ongoing “Lower Mainland gang conflict” as well.

Read more: 1 man sent to hospital following Surrey stabbing; police looking for information

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagRCMP tagShooting tagBurnaby tagBC RCMP tagburnaby rcmp tagBurnaby crime tagBurnaby shooting tagLower Mainland shooting tag19 avenue tagHumphries Avenue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers