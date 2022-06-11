Late-night shooting in Burnaby sends 19-year-old male to hospital, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Burnaby RCMP investigators were hard at work on Saturday morning after a late-night shooting that left one victim with a non-life-threatening injury.

The shooting took place in the area of 19th Avenue and Humphries Avenue around 11:20 p.m., Friday evening.

“Frontline officers located a 19-year-old man with what is believed to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound,” Cpl. Mike Kalanj said.

“The man, who is not currently cooperating with the police investigation, was treated on scene before being transported to the hospital.”

Police say witnesses saw a dark-coloured vehicle leaving the area prior to police arriving at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

2:22 TikTok videos show motorcycle riders stunting, racing to nearly 300 km/h TikTok videos show motorcycle riders stunting, racing to nearly 300 km/h

People with possible dash-cam footage who were in the area between 11 p.m. and midnight are asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.

“This type of event can be frightening for everyone,” said Corporal Mike Kalanj with the Burnaby RCMP.

“However we do not believe this targeted attack poses any further danger to the public.”

Officials believe the shooting is not related to an ongoing “Lower Mainland gang conflict” as well.