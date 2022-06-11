Menu

Health

Boil water notice re-issued for Lakeview-Rose Valley in West Kelowna

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 11, 2022 12:28 pm
A map showing the boundaries of the boil water notice that was re-issued by the City of West Kelowna on Friday. According to the city, the boil water notice was re-issued due to the presence of coliform bacteria in the system. View image in full screen
A map showing the boundaries of the boil water notice that was re-issued by the City of West Kelowna on Friday. According to the city, the boil water notice was re-issued due to the presence of coliform bacteria in the system. City of West Kelowna

The City of West Kelowna has re-issued a boil water notice for the Lakeview-Rose Valley water system.

According to the city, the notice was re-issued in conjunction with Interior Health due to the presence of total coliform bacteria in the system.

Coliform itself will likely not cause illness. However, many websites, such as this one and this one, state that the presence of coliform in drinking water indicates that disease-causing organisms could be in the water system.

Read more: Boil water notice issued for Lakeview-Rose Valley area

The city says the presence of total coliform is likely due to heavy runoff, from late-season snowpack melt, along with persistent rain.

The city has a map available showing the boundaries of the boil water notice.

“Chlorine disinfection is highly effective against coliform; and, the City of West Kelowna continues to treat the system’s water with chlorine,” reads a statement from the city.

Trending Stories

“However, turbidity in the system also remains high; and, therefore the boil water notice is required as a precaution because there is the potential for bacteria, protozoa, viruses and other microorganisms to attach themselves to suspended particles in the turbid water, shielding the microorganisms from the chlorine.”

Click to play video: 'High Streamflow Advisory issued for Southern Interior, BC rivers' High Streamflow Advisory issued for Southern Interior, BC rivers
High Streamflow Advisory issued for Southern Interior, BC rivers – May 15, 2022

The city says under a boil water notice, everyone who plans to consume local water in the affected service area must bring that water to a rolling boil for at least one minute or more. That includes using water to brush teeth, for drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables.

An option, adds the city, is to use an alternative safe source, such as the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith roads. During the boil water notice, residents can use the touch-free filling station for free, though they must bring their own clean bottles for filling.

Read more: Microplastics found in Okanagan Lake, researchers say

