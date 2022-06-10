Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Graphic evidence presented in Amanda Todd ‘sextortion’ trial prompts warning from judge

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 10, 2022 10:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Judge warns jury at Amanda Todd trial about graphic evidence' Judge warns jury at Amanda Todd trial about graphic evidence
WATCH: The evidence shown Friday at the trial of the man accused of harassing B.C. teenager Amanda Todd, before she died by suicide, prompted the judge to warn the jury. Rumina Daya reports. Warning: Details may be disturbing to some viewers.

Disturbing evidence presented at the trial of a Dutch man accused of harassing and extorting B.C. teen Amanda Todd before she died by suicide prompted the judge to warn the jury before it was shown on Friday.

Justice Martha Devlin advised the 12-member jury to prepare themselves, before the courtroom fell silent as a series of graphic videos and images of the 15-year-old were played in court.

Read more: Dutch cybercrime expert testifies on devices allegedly used to ‘sextort’ Amanda Todd

The video screen in the court room’s public gallery was turned off because of the pornographic nature of the content.

Todd’s mother, Carol, was present as the evidence was presented.

Click to play video: 'Dutch police inspector testifies at trial of man accused in sextortion of 15-year-old Amanda Todd' Dutch police inspector testifies at trial of man accused in sextortion of 15-year-old Amanda Todd
Dutch police inspector testifies at trial of man accused in sextortion of 15-year-old Amanda Todd

“Yes it’s hard, but it’s needed,” she said outside New Westminster Supreme Court.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ll admit it’s not 100 per cent easy, right, to see and to hear all that stuff. But part of me is, it needs to be told and it needs to be shared.”

The court also heard further testimony from Vancouver police Det. Const. Robin Shook, a digital forensic specialist.

Read more: Amanda Todd ‘sextortion’ trial hears from digital forensic specialist

Crown questioned Shook about the graphic content, and how it was linked to a series of web browsers, platforms, websites and mystery user accounts — including a Facebook user account under the name Austin Collins.

Click to play video: 'Amanda Todd trial hears from digital forensic specialist' Amanda Todd trial hears from digital forensic specialist
Amanda Todd trial hears from digital forensic specialist

The court has previously heard how that Facebook account, which claimed to be operated by a student at Todd’s high school, was used to share explicit images of the teen.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Todd died by suicide in 2012 following what Crown has called a persistent campaign of online sextortion.”

Read more: ‘I heard a shriek’: Amanda Todd’s mother tells B.C. trial about ‘sextortion’ incident

Aydin Coban, a citizen of the Netherlands, has pleaded not guilty to five criminal charges, including possession of child pornography, communication with a young person to commit a sexual offence and criminal harassment.

Click to play video: 'Parents recount the horror of Amanda Todd’s sextortion' Parents recount the horror of Amanda Todd’s sextortion
Parents recount the horror of Amanda Todd’s sextortion

Crown alleges Coban used a network of 22 fake social media accounts to stalk and harass her between 2009 and 2012.

Prosecutors allege he obtained video of her flashing her breasts and putting her hand in her underwear, then used that material to try and blackmail her into performing pornographic webcam shows. In several cases, Crown alleges, he sent links to the explicit material to friends, family and her school community.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Dutch man accused of cyberbullying B.C. teen Amanda Todd pleads not guilty

The case hinges on the question of identity, and Coban’s lawyer Joseph Saulnier has said there is no link between the extortionist and his client.

Earlier this week he said he knows the case is emotionally charged, but that there must be proof beyond a reasonable doubt about who sent the messages to Amanda.

The 35-day trial is slated to resume Monday.

— with files from Rumina Daya

Click to play video: 'Mother of Amanda Todd testifies in case of Dutch man accused of harassing 15-year-old before she took her life' Mother of Amanda Todd testifies in case of Dutch man accused of harassing 15-year-old before she took her life
Mother of Amanda Todd testifies in case of Dutch man accused of harassing 15-year-old before she took her life
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Amanda Todd tagSextortion tagAydin Coban tagAmanda Todd trial tagTodd tagtodd trial tagcoban tagcoban trial tagsextortion trial tagdisturbing evidence tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers