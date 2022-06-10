Menu

Comments

Crime

Calgary man who killed girlfriend and her daughter to be sentenced in September

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 10, 2022 8:25 pm
Robert Leeming pictured in Calgary in 2019. View image in full screen
Robert Leeming pictured in Calgary in 2019. File/Global News

A man who admitted to murdering his former girlfriend and was eventually convicted of killing her young daughter is scheduled to be sentenced in September.

Robert Leeming, 37, had pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Jasmine Lovett, but not guilty in the death of 22-month-old Aliyah Sanderson.

Leeming testified that the little girl had fallen down some stairs and was later unresponsive.

He said he snapped when Lovett accused him of doing something to her child and he struck the woman several times with a hammer before shooting her in the head with a rifle and burying both bodies in a shallow grave west of Calgary.

READ MORE: Calgary man who killed girlfriend found guilty in her daughter’s death

Leeming, who was found guilty in January, had his sentencing delayed while the Supreme Court of Canada deliberated and ultimately quashed consecutive periods of parole ineligibility for multiple murderers last month.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 6.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
