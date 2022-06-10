Lethbridge Police Service remembers fallen officers

Send this page to someone via email

Since around 2017, the Lethbridge Police Service has been officially recognizing officers who have died in the line of duty during annual ceremonies.

Const. Calvin Byam and Acting Sgt. Paul Smith both passed away while in uniform on June 10 — exactly 51 years apart.

“Not only the department, but the community owes these two men and their families a lot for what they did,” LPS Chief Shahin Mehdizadeh said.

"We want to make sure their sacrifices… (do not) go unnoticed and (are) never forgotten."

Smith passed away in 1913 after coming into contact with exposed electrical wiring. His memorial is placed at the corner of 3 Avenue S. and Stafford Drive.

Police said they cannot find any photographs of Smith or track down his family members. He joined the service in 1912 after spending three years with the RCMP.

“One of the biggest things is that we have to represent our fallen and honour them in a way that they would be proud if they were here today,” said cadet Christian Olson, who was present at Friday’s ceremonies.

Members of Byam’s family, several of whom he never got the chance to meet, expressed gratitude to police for hosting the memorials Friday and keeping his memory alive.

During severe flooding of the Oldman River in 1964, Byam attempted to save residents of a hut while on horseback, but was swept away and drowned.

“You can tell he was a very confident policeman and did not back down,” said granddaughter Hallie Leavitt.

"Coming here has really helped me to learn about what my grandfather was really like as a person."

“He loved being a policeman.” said Byam’s eldest daughter Monta Salmon. “One of the things he did was serve at the schools.”

An honour wall was placed inside the LPS station last year, displaying plaques to remember the two fallen officers.