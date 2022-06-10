Toronto man charged in connection with child pornography investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A 64-year-old Toronto man has been arrested in connection with a child sexual abuse material investigation, police say.

Toronto police said on June 2, officers executed a search warrant in the Dunn Avenue and King Street area.

According to police, a quantity of child sexual abuse material was located and seized during the search.

Police said 64-year-old Joseph Cassidy from Toronto was arrested.

He has been charged with possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

Officers said he appeared in court on June 3.

According to police, the investigation revealed Cassidy has allegedly had contact with children dating back to at least 2010.

“Investigators believe there may have been unreported crimes and would like to speak with any victims,” officers said in a press release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, a list of resources and support is available online.