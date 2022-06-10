‘You matter’: New project promotes awareness for mental health in Saint John

Send this page to someone via email

While you may have never met Gary Brown, that won’t stop him from trying to impact your life.

Brown is the man behind the white hearts that have recently popped up on lawns in Saint John.

“It’s a beautiful piece of art for your lawn. It gives a message of it’s OK not be OK, you matter, you’re not alone, we care,” said Brown.

Operation White Heart is an awareness project focused on promoting conversation about mental health and suicide.

According to Brown, the inspiration for the white heart comes from the Giant Steps Wellness Park in the city’s north end. It was opened last year and includes two benches in memory of Maddy Murphy and Carson Hoyt, who both died by suicide.

“There’s a great big 16-foot white heart at the centre of this park, and I thought to myself, ‘How can we bring this to people?’ and I said, ‘We’ll shrink it down to three feet and bring it to the people,’” said Brown.

In recent weeks, Brown has been especially busy due to increased interest from residents and businesses. Over the weekend, he expects to complete his 100th heart.

Each heart costs about $50, which covers materials and gas, and the remaining portion goes towards suicide intervention skills training.

Brown is critical of the province’s mental health system, particularly access to resources. He said until government provides solutions for the system, residents have to be the system.

“Starts at us, and then maybe it will work up to the government. We’ll fix it one way or another, (it) takes time,” Brown said.

Robyn Clifford of Saint John first heard about Operation White Heart through social media.

“It will show people that there is people out there that do support them.”

Brown worked Friday afternoon to help Clifford create a white heart on her front lawn.

“Again, people shouldn’t be ashamed that they’re not OK, and they need to reach out for help and know that they’re not alone,” said Clifford.

While he’s happy to help, Brown acknowledged the project is meant to be a do-it-yourself task, and details on their Facebook page lay out how to create a heart.

In the coming months, Brown plans to hold conversations with residents in other communities, hoping the white heart can soon be seen countrywide. A line of T-shirts expected to be released this month will also contribute to raising awareness, said Brown.

Brown added that while he’s quite proud of the project, it wouldn’t be possible without the support of the community.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

Crisis Services Canada’s toll-free helpline provides 24-7 support at 1-833-456-4566.

Kids Help Phone operates a toll-free helpline at 1-800-668-6868 with 24-7 support for young people as well as the Crisis Text Line, which can be reached by texting HOME to 686868.

The toll-free Hope for Wellness helpline provides 24-7 support for Indigenous Peoples at 1-855-242-3310. Online chat services are also available.

Trans Lifeline operates a toll-free peer support hotline for trans and questioning people at 1-877-330-6366.

For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention.