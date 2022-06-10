Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton man charged in connection with opioid overdose death in St. Catharines

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 10, 2022 5:31 pm
Police have charged a Hamilton man in connection with a March 2022 opioid overdose death in St. Catharines, Ontario. View image in full screen
Police have charged a Hamilton man in connection with a March 2022 opioid overdose death in St. Catharines, Ontario. Don Mitchell / Global News

A Hamilton man is facing charges in connection with a fatal drug overdose in St. Catharines, Ont.

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) say the investigation is tied to the discovery of a 32-year-old man found deceased in his Roehampton Avenue apartment in March.

“Further investigation … revealed his death was directly related to the consumption of an illegally obtained opioid, specifically fentanyl,” NRPS said in a release.

Read more: Teen faces charges for daytime shooting at Dartmouth Gate in Stoney Creek: police

The 33-year-old accused, currently in custody at the Hamilton Wentworth Detention Center, is facing a manslaughter charge as well as pair of offences related to trafficking a controlled substance.

Trending Stories

Police say the man is also facing a charge tied to the theft of a vehicle connected with the opioid investigation as well as a couple of probation offences.

Story continues below advertisement

A 30-year-old woman from Hamilton is also facing a charge connected with the vehicle theft.

The investigation is ongoing, according to detectives.

Click to play video: 'U.S. government removes COVID-19 test requirement for air travel' U.S. government removes COVID-19 test requirement for air travel
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton tagFentanyl tagHamilton Police tagHamilton news tagNiagara news tagFentanyl Overdose tagSt Catharines news tagopiod overdose tagopiod overdose in st.catharines tagroehampton avenue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers