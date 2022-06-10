Hamilton man charged in connection with opioid overdose death in St. Catharines

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton man is facing charges in connection with a fatal drug overdose in St. Catharines, Ont.

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) say the investigation is tied to the discovery of a 32-year-old man found deceased in his Roehampton Avenue apartment in March.

“Further investigation … revealed his death was directly related to the consumption of an illegally obtained opioid, specifically fentanyl,” NRPS said in a release.

The 33-year-old accused, currently in custody at the Hamilton Wentworth Detention Center, is facing a manslaughter charge as well as pair of offences related to trafficking a controlled substance.

Police say the man is also facing a charge tied to the theft of a vehicle connected with the opioid investigation as well as a couple of probation offences.

A 30-year-old woman from Hamilton is also facing a charge connected with the vehicle theft.

The investigation is ongoing, according to detectives.