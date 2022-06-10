Menu

Entertainment

Justin Bieber says he has facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 10, 2022 4:34 pm
Justin Bieber attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. View image in full screen
Justin Bieber attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Canadian musician Justin Bieber, says he postponed his next few concerts because he is suffering from facial paralysis.

In a video posted to Instagram Friday, Bieber said he is suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which is causing the paralysis.

Read more: Justin Bieber postpones Toronto, Washington concerts due to illness

Bieber said it was caused by a virus that attacked nerves in his ear and face.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt syndrome occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears.

“In addition to the painful shingles rash, Ramsay Hunt syndrome can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss in the affected ear,” the Mayo Clinic website said.

Click to play video: 'Toronto paddle boarder with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome shares story of getting back on the water' Toronto paddle boarder with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome shares story of getting back on the water
Toronto paddle boarder with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome shares story of getting back on the water – Sep 11, 2019

Bieber said he is suffering from “full paralysis” on one side of his face.

Trending Stories

“As you can see this eye is not blinking, I can’t smile on this side of my face, this nostril will not move,” he said in the video.

The news comes just days after Bieber’s Justice Tour announced that two shows at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, and a show in Washington D.C., would be postponed due to a “non-COVID related illness.”

Read more: Hailey Bieber reveals details of her recent ‘mini-stroke’ health scare

In the video Friday, Bieber said he’s “just physically obviously not capable” of doing the shows.

“This is pretty serious as you can see,” he said. “I wish this wasn’t the case but obviously my body is telling me I’ve got to slow down.”

Bieber said he will be using this time to “rest and relax and get back to 100 per cent.”

The singer said he is doing facial exercises to help “get my face back to normal,” adding that it “will go back to normal.”

“I love you guys,” he said. “Thanks for being patient with me.”

-with a file from Ryan Rocca

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
