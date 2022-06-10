Queen’s University students assemble bikes for children in need

Send this page to someone via email

A group of Queen’s University business students are “pedalling” a great idea.

They’ve banded together to assemble bicycles for children in need.

Eighty MBA students at Queen’s built 28 bikes to be given away to local children, included with personalized cards.

“It’s a really great program, I really appreciate it,” says Michelle Oakley, one of the recipients’ mother.

“It’s very nice, and I love the card.”

The giveaway happened Friday at the YMCA in Kingston, which had already selected 28 children to receive the bikes.

“About halfway through building the first bike, we let the students know that a local child would be the recipient of the bike,” says Gloria Saccon, director, Smith Executive MBA at Queen’s.

“All of a sudden it had a different meaning.”

All of the bikes have been safety tested and are ready to ride.

The Queen’s school of business began this program back in 2019, and this is the first time in two years they were able to re-start it.

