Canada

Queen’s University students assemble bikes for children in need

By John Lawless Global News
Posted June 10, 2022 4:25 pm
80 Queen's business students built 28 bikes by hand for local children in need. View image in full screen
80 Queen's business students built 28 bikes by hand for local children in need. John Lawless/Global News

A group of Queen’s University business students are “pedalling” a great idea.

They’ve banded together to assemble bicycles for children in need.

Eighty MBA students at Queen’s built 28 bikes to be given away to local children, included with personalized cards.

“It’s a really great program, I really appreciate it,” says Michelle Oakley, one of the recipients’ mother.

“It’s very nice, and I love the card.”

Read more: Kingston plans upgrades to create a more cycling-friendly city

The giveaway happened Friday at the YMCA in Kingston, which had already selected 28 children to receive the bikes.

Trending Stories

“About halfway through building the first bike, we let the students know that a local child would be the recipient of the bike,” says Gloria Saccon, director, Smith Executive MBA at Queen’s.

“All of a sudden it had a different meaning.”

All of the bikes have been safety tested and are ready to ride.

The Queen’s school of business began this program back in 2019, and this is the first time in two years they were able to re-start it.

