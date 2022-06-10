Menu

Crime

14-year-old charged amid ongoing investigations into threats at Hamilton schools

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 10, 2022 3:53 pm
A teen has been charged with uttering a threat to cause death in connection with a recent threat left at Saltfleet Secondary School.
A teen has been charged with uttering a threat to cause death in connection with a recent threat left at Saltfleet Secondary School. Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board

Police say a 14-year-old boy from Hamilton is the latest person arrested and charged in connection with threats in the city’s public schools.

The accused, charged with uttering a threat to cause death, was charged in connection with a message left at Saltfleet Secondary School.

He’s since been released on an undertaking.

Hamilton police (HPS) have responded to just over a dozen similar threats at several education facilities in the last two weeks.

So far, four teens are facing charges in connection with as many of the threats.

It includes a 19-year-old charged late last week in connection with a threat that ended up closing Westdale Secondary School last Friday as a precaution.

Last Thursday, a 14-year-old girl was charged with mischief for a note left at St. Jean de Brébeuf Catholic Secondary School and a 17-year-old boy for a June 3 bomb threat at St. Thomas More Catholic Secondary School.

HPS Cst. Indy Bharaj told 900 CHML’s Good Morning Hamilton that last week was a “hectic one” with threat investigations initiated at 10 different schools in Hamilton.

He said the service has no reason to believe any of the circumstances are connected nor spurred on by any social media challenge.

“There’s nothing to indicate that at this time, and that’s why all these incidents are being investigated separately as well,” said Bharaj.

