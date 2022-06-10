Twenty Winnipeg community centres receive renovation funding

A number of city-owned Winnipeg community centres are set to receive renovation funding through a municipal grant program.
City officials said Friday that the 20 centres receiving the funding will receive a share of $1,382,955.33 via the Community Centre Renovation Grant Program.
Bord-Aire, Burton Cummings, Central, Chalmers, Champlain, Dakota, East Elmwood, Glenwood, Greendell Park, Luxton, Norquay, Northwood, Norwood, Notre Dame, Sinclair Park, South Winnipeg, St. Norbert, Transcona East End, Weston and Windsor community centres will each be able to access financial aid for repairs, renos, safety improvements, upgrades and more.
“Community centres are important gathering spaces for residents of all ages,” said mayor Brian Bowman in a statement.
“Today’s announcement provides funding to support important upgrades and renovations that will ensure these spaces will continue to have positive impacts in the communities they serve.”
