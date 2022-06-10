Teen faces charges for daytime shooting at Dartmouth Gate in Stoney Creek: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 17-year-old male from Ontario is facing multiple charges in connection with a broad daylight shooting in Stoney Creek, last Friday.

Hamilton police confirmed the incident took place in a residential area on Dartmouth Gate near Galileo Drive just after 1:30 p.m. on June 3.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators believe two suspects were involved, with the pair last seen leaving the area in a 4-door grey vehicle.

The accused is facing 11 charges in all including discharging a firearm, possession and careless use of a prohibited weapon, and failure to comply with a release order.

Detectives are still seeking the second suspect and have not yet positively identified the car they were in.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police to Crime Stoppers.