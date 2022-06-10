Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Teen faces charges for daytime shooting at Dartmouth Gate in Stoney Creek: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 10, 2022 2:32 pm
Hamilton Police on scene at a June 3, 2022 shooting incident on Dartmouth Gate at Galileo Drive. A 17-year-old male is facing several charges in connection with the occurence. View image in full screen
Hamilton Police on scene at a June 3, 2022 shooting incident on Dartmouth Gate at Galileo Drive. A 17-year-old male is facing several charges in connection with the occurence. Global News

A 17-year-old male from Ontario is facing multiple charges in connection with a broad daylight shooting in Stoney Creek, last Friday.

Hamilton police confirmed the incident took place in a residential area on Dartmouth Gate near Galileo Drive just after 1:30 p.m. on June 3.

No injuries were reported.

Read more: Hamilton police investigate early afternoon shooting in Stoney Creek

Investigators believe two suspects were involved, with the pair last seen leaving the area in a 4-door grey vehicle.

Trending Stories

The accused is facing 11 charges in all including discharging a firearm, possession and careless use of a prohibited weapon, and failure to comply with a release order.

Detectives are still seeking the second suspect and have not yet positively identified the car they were in.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police to Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: '112 monkeypox confirmed cases across Canada: PHAC' 112 monkeypox confirmed cases across Canada: PHAC
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shooting tagHamilton Police tagHamilton news tagHamilton Crime tagHamilton Police Service tagDrive-by Shooting tagHamilton Shooting tagStoney Creek shooting tagNorth Service Road tagshooting in stoney creek tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers